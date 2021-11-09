Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 4.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 2,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

