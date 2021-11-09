Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00013232 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

