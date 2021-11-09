MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The AES stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

