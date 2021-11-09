MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 514.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

