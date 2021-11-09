MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 55.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $500.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.79. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

