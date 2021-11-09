MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after buying an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $59,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.