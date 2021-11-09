MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

