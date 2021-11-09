MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

