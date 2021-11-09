MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,678 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

