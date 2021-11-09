Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,513 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 39.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

