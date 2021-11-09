Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 123,750.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

