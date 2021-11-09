Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.89 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 106,129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.