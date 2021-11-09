Meyer Handelman Co. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,361. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

