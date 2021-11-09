Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

