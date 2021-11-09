MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $329,578.13 and $278.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00111770 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,140,966 coins and its circulating supply is 156,839,038 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

