Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Microbot Medical were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MBOT stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.