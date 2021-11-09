Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 336.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.65. The company had a trading volume of 463,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,279,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

