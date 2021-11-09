Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,685. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $3,360,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $652,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the third quarter worth $256,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

