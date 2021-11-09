MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.01. MicroVision shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 31,808 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 3.62.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MicroVision by 499.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

