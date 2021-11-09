MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MOFG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

