Millennium Management LLC Acquires 230,782 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

