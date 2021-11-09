Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

