Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,236,404 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCW opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

