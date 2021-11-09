Millennium Management LLC Has $25.83 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 334.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Foot Locker worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,125 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

