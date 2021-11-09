Millennium Management LLC Sells 359,732 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Olin worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,125,733 shares of company stock valued at $155,660,052 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

