Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,737 shares of company stock worth $14,149,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

