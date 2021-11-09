Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,934 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $198,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

