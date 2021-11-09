MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

