Missfresh (MF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

NYSE MF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23. Missfresh has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

