Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.