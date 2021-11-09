Moffett Nathanson Boosts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $36.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.