Moffett Nathanson Boosts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $36.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.
FYBR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
