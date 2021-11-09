Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MHK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $175.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $115.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,228,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.