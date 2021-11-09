Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Momo has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Momo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.