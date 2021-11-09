monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $415.95 and last traded at $415.95. Approximately 18,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 244,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.45.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.