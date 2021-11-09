monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $415.95 and last traded at $415.95. Approximately 18,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 244,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.45.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,390,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

