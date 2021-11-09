Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 213,126 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

