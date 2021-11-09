MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Insider Sells A$787,500.00 in Stock

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) insider Jonathan Lechte sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75), for a total value of A$787,500.00 ($562,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.76, a quick ratio of 66.26 and a current ratio of 66.33.

MoneyMe Company Profile

MoneyMe Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe brands. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

