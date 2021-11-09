Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 44,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
