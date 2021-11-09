Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 267.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 14.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,413,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 160,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 44,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

