Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MOG.B opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

