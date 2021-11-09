Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MOG.B opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

