MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

