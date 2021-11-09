More Coin Market Capitalization Tops $103,854.68 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $103,854.68 and $385.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

