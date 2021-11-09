Morgan Stanley Purchases 109,986 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $51,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 70.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 165.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $12.85 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

CGC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

