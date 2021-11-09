Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AGR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

