Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.