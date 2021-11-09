Morgan Stanley Sells 286,697 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.63% of Radware worth $51,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

