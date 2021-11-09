Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $262.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. The company intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well-positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution, and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Motorola has also raised its earlier guidance for 2021. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $249.28 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.