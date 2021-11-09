MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 32,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

