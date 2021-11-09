MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.11

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.11 and traded as high as C$65.02. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$64.89, with a volume of 50,111 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

