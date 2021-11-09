Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 57,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.